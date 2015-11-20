Don’t be mistaken, we ruddy love the Kardashian-Jenner clan. We religiously watch every episode of KUWTK and meticulously study every family members’ Instagram posts.

10 Times The Kardashians Proved They AREN’T ‘A Normal Family’

However, when Kendall Jenner insisted in a recent interview that her family were completely normal, we couldn’t help but raise our eyebrows.

The model explained: “Not everyone can always accept the life that we live and the TV show…but I think once people get to know us, actually get to know us, they start to realise that we are super normal humans.”

So we decided to compile ten of the many, many times that the famous family proved that they are far from your average family - but don’t worry, guys, this is exactly why we love you:

1. Kim Kardashian’s Fake Bump Birthday Party

Whilst we fully accept that being pregnant might make you feel a little bit self-conscious as your bump grows, Kanye West’s way to make his wife, Kim Kardashian, feel more comfortable at her 35th birthday party was novel to say the least.

The rapper made all of the guests don a fake pregnancy bump, giving Kim a whole room full of ‘pregnant’ people.

2. Rob Kardashian Accidentally Taking His Stepdad’s Viagra… And Ending Up In A&E…

In perhaps one of the most shocking episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians back in 2009, we saw Kris Jenner’s son, Rob, accidentally drink a coffee that Kris had spiked with Viagra and intended to give to her then-husband, Bruce.

Rob ended up being rushed to A&E with a painful erection whilst the rest of the family cluck around him.

We’re pretty sure nobody else has a mum that leaves coffee spiked with Viagra lying around….

3. Kris Jenner Testing Out Coffins In Preparation For Death

In 2012, the matriarch of the family decide to prepare for her inevitable death - which included her trying out a whole series of coffins to help her decide which one she wants to spend all of eternity in.

Morbid.

4. Re-enacting Khloe Kardashian’s Drunk Driving Arrest

The family were enraged when Khloe Kardashian got arrested for driving under the influence, but probably not for the same reasons that a “normal” family would be enraged.

Y’see, Khlo was selfish enough to get stopped by the police when she wasn’t being filmed for the show, so obviously the only natural solution was to re-enact the entire thing for the cameras.

And yes, this included a fake police officer and a “fake” drunk Koko.

5. Kim Kardashian And Kris Jenner Having Khloe Kardashian’s Mugshot Framed

Speaking of Khloe’s arrest, if we were to get dragged in by the police our family would probably give us a good talking to and try to pretend that the whole thing never happened.

The Kardashians? Well, Khloe’s mum and sister, Kris and Kim, decided that her mugshot was so cute they had to get it framed and put on display in their house.

Each to their own, eh?

6. Kris Jenner Cheering On Kim Kardashian’s Playboy Photoshoot

We all know that Kris is the momager to end all momagers, but her enthusiasm at her daughter’s raunchy Playboy photoshoot was uncomfortable to say the least.

Normal family? Erm… Debatable.

7. North West’s Style

Which other toddler wears diamond earrings and prestigious Balmain jackets?

Put the tot in a Peppa Pig onesie from George at Asda and then we might believe you’re one of us, ‘kay guys?

8. Kourtney Kardashian Delivering Her Own Children

Out of all of them, Kourtney and Kendall probably seem like the most “normal” members of the famous family, but even Kourtney crosses the line occasionally.

Like the times she was filmed delivering her own children, Mason and Penelope.

As in, actually pulling her own children out of her you-know-where in front of her family.

Credit where it’s due though, we don’t think that we’d be that acrobatic when in labour.

9. Kylie Jenner’s, Well, Life

Kylie Jenner is the youngest of the famous siblings, so it’s understandable that she’s had a few extra bonuses along the way.

Still, what “normal” teenagers do you know that own two cars and their own mansion before they even turn eighteen?

Not to mention her long-term relationship with 25-year-old rapper, Tyga, which started when she was very underage.

All totally normal in Kardashian-land.

10. Kendall and Kris Jenner’s Raunchy Joint Photoshoot

We know that Kris loves being involved in her children’s lives, but we think that we would rather disappear into a hole for the rest of our lives than do an underwear-clad joint photoshoot with our mother.

Last year saw teenage Kendall pose for a sexy shoot for Love magazine’s online calendar wearing just sexy lingerie and antlers as she awkwardly danced alongside her similarly-dressed mum.

Swallow us up now, ground, swallow us up now.

Still, we wouldn’t have this lot any other way, would we?