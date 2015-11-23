Justin Bieber Joins James Corden For Another Hilarious Carpool Karaoke

Yep, Biebs has hopped back in the passenger seat to help James get to work, and if you thought it was good the first time, just wait until you see what happened this time.

Highlights of James’ newest masterpiece include dressing Biebs in last year’s psychedelic Christmas wrapping paper and one of those hat-shaped trumpet mutes and getting him to sing nostalgic favourite Never Say Never.

Bravo, Sir.

The two also rapped Kanye West together, discovered Bieber’s shower song (too good), confirmed his favourite film - one that he cried at along with the rest of the world - and copied some of our top clubbing moves.

FYI - James is ruddy good at a body roll.

They also had a chat about *those* recent naked photos, with Justin admitting: “It definitely felt very really invasive. It’s funny to joke about it now because what else can you do? So you’ve got to just laugh about it.

“But when I first saw the picture it was covered – it had the censorship on it. So I’m like, ‘Oh my god I don’t know – I could have just come out of the water. I could have had shrinkage’.

“I was so nervous at this point so I finally find the unedited thing and I’m like… I’m still p**sed because there’s shrinkage,” he joked.

Keep the genius carpool karaokes coming, James.

Rachel Pilcher writes for Yahoo Celebrity UK

