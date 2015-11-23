News

Rachel Weisz is pregnant at 48 and people are confused

Kris Jenner mocks Kim Kardashian’s laugh!

Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Who knew Kris Jenner was good at impersonating?

Kris Jenner mocks Kim Kardashian’s laugh!

Kris Jenner mocks Kim Kardashian’s laugh!

In a new clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 60-year-old mum-of-six mocked her 35-year-old daughter Kim Kardashian for her ‘cackling’ laugh. Burn!

But clearly Kimmy didn’t see the funny side!

"Have you ever in your life met a more annoying person," she asked her sister Kylie Jenner, who was also present to witness their mum’s mean impersonation.

Kim Kardashian. Photo: KUWTK

And if that wasn't bad enough, later on Kris posted the clip to Instagram.

"Hahaha!!!” she wrote. “Sorry @kimkardashian, but my impression is pretty good... Lol!!"

