Who knew Kris Jenner was good at impersonating?

Kris Jenner mocks Kim Kardashian’s laugh!

In a new clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 60-year-old mum-of-six mocked her 35-year-old daughter Kim Kardashian for her ‘cackling’ laugh. Burn!

READ: Khloe Squirts Condom Juice On Kris Jenner

READ: Is Kylie Jenner Done With Tyga?

But clearly Kimmy didn’t see the funny side!

"Have you ever in your life met a more annoying person," she asked her sister Kylie Jenner, who was also present to witness their mum’s mean impersonation.

And if that wasn't bad enough, later on Kris posted the clip to Instagram.

"Hahaha!!!” she wrote. “Sorry @kimkardashian, but my impression is pretty good... Lol!!"