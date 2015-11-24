News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Exclusive: Manu Feildel talks booting off My Kitchen Rules contestants
Exclusive: Manu talks eliminated team's 'threatening' behaviour

We asked doctors to diagnose the injuries in 'Home Alone'

Ben Arnold
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci - aka The Wet Bandits - took quite a pounding in ‘Home Alone’, right?

Little Girl Plays with Cow
0:38

Little Girl Plays with Cow
EVERY Selena Gomez Reference In The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" Music Video
3:04

EVERY Selena Gomez Reference In The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" Music Video
 

Well here some medical professionals discuss the real-life implications of a run-in with cinema’s favourite 8-year-old burglar torturer Kevin McCallister.

Those two look pretty badly beat up. Source: YouTube

And it’s enough to make you wince.

That BB gun to the groin? We’re talking ‘serious genital trauma, maybe even a rupture’. Jeez.

RELATED: 10 things you didn't know about 'Home Alone'
RELATED: What happened to the kids from 'Home Alone'?

The remedy? Bed rest, ice, maybe a bag of peas. Hopefully no stitches.

Referring to Daniel Stern’s agonising spill down the basement stairs, one of the doctors tells how 'you don’t get up from a fall like that’.

So we’re talking kidney damage, potential bladder issues, bust ribs, pulmonary contusions and splenic lacerations.

“Peeing and pooping from bags, pushed around in wheel chairs in some sort of chronic care facility,” adds another.

'Harry, why are you dressed like a chicken?' Source: YouTube

And that blow torch to the scalp? That’s not going to end well at all.

“We’re talking second, third degree burns…. blistering,” says one Doc.

The know what's coming. Source: YouTube

Plus poor Joe’s beanie would melt to his head, resulting in peeling skin, possibly exposing the bone on the skull.

Shudder.

Put like that, maybe Kevin’s not all that cute and loveable after all.

That moment when you stand on a nail. Source: YouTube

Back To Top