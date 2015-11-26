Bob Saget Is Keen On Samantha Armytage

It's no secret that Samantha Armytage has her fair share of celebrity admirers.

But now, Full House star and comedian Bob Saget has admitted he has a thing for the Sunrise co-host.

Talking to Sunrise Showbiz Reporter Nelson Aspen on the red carpet of The Big Short premiere, Saget revealed that he'd once asked Armytage on a date.

"I invited you to my show and you were very smart not to show," he said.

"I guess I would have taken you out for fondue or something, it would have been very innocent and we would have just talked about our lives and laughed."

Unfortunately, Sam wasn't too keen on the offer, asking, "Why didn’t George Clooney or Brad Pitt ever ask me out for fondue?".

This isn't the first time Sam's had a flirty run-in with a superstar.

Remember that time Justin Bieber surprise-hugged her on Bieber Island?

Or when her and Chris Isaak could barely keep their hands off each other?

Oh Sam, that's why we love you!