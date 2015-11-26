If you were graced with the presence of one of the most famous men in history what would you do?

Kylie Gillies does the moonwalk with Buzz Aldrin

Well, if you're The Morning Show host Kylie Gillies you dance with him, of course!

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin - who was part of the historic lunar landing in 1969 - joined Kylie and Larry Emdur on the couch this morning to talk all things space.

But the chat took a turn for the best near the end of the segment when the bubbly host decided to bring up 'Dancing With The Stars'. Yes, we're serious!

Aussies in Sydney love my first selfie in space but I'm more passionate about the future at Mars. #TMS7 #GYATM pic.twitter.com/khK4mudxs0 — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) November 25, 2015

"Buzz, the three of us all have something in common. Do you know what it is, Larry?" Kylie cheekily asked.

A bemused Laz looked around before shaking his head.

"We were all on 'Dancing With The Stars'!" Kylie revealed before reaching out the grab Buzz's hand.

With that Kylie decided to try out some moves and stood up urging the 85-year-old to do the same... and he jumped at the chance!

"Can you remember the Waltz?" Kylie asked Buzz and the pair stood hand-in-hand.

Then a suave Buzz pulled Kylie in tighter and began showing off his moves.

"What about a Cha-Cha?" Kylie asked.

"Oh no," Buzz replied, "I can't do that", before sitting back down.

You can dance with us anytime, Buzz!

Buzz is in Australia to promote his new show 'An Evening With Buzz Aldrin'.