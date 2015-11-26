READ: Justin Bieber Babysits Mason Disick!

Kourtney Kardashian gives Mason Disick a cool new haircut!

Goodbye baby hair!

Kourtney Kardashian gave her five-year-old son Mason Disick a ‘big boy’ haircut and chopped off his adorable cute long locks!

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-three showed off Mason’s new edgy do, which appears to be shaved on one side and long on the other. Very retro!

Meanwhile, People.com is reporting that Kourt’s estranged baby daddy Scott Disick is “in a very healthy place, and he’s being a lot more authentic than before.”

“He used to always talk about ‘taking responsibility,’ but now he seems like he’s actually taking responsibility by trying to spend time with his kids,” says a source.