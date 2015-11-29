OMG, Dad! Becks embarrasses son Brooklyn

If you think you’re parents are embarrassing on social media then you’ll probably be pleased to hear that you’re definitely not the only one, and it doesn’t matter if your mum and dad are average, everyday people or global superstars - they will find a way of humiliating you online.

OMG, Dad! Beck's embarrasses son Brooklyn

Don’t believe us? Just ask sixteen-year-old Brooklyn Beckham, who has been called out on Instagram by his dad for the second time this year.

Trying to look all brooding ‘n’ cool like every other teen on the social network, Brooklyn posted an edgy black and white photograph of himself in a retro designer hoodie, alongside the caption: “Rocking the old school Ralph Lauren”.

To be fair, he’d definitely achieved in the ‘cool’ stakes… Until his famous father came along and busted him.

Liking the photo before posting the offending comment, 41-year-old David Beckham needlessly wrote: “That’s my jumper”, consequently exposing that his sons posh threads aren’t his own.

Not that he doesn’t have enough of his own posh threads, that’s for sure.

This isn’t the first time that David has embarrassed Brooklyn this year, previously interrupting a video that his eldest child was making about reaching one million followers on Instagram, with the former footballer quipping: “I have 52 [million]!”.

Brooklyn’s mum, Victoria, has also done her fair share of humiliating too, making the unimpressed aspiring model pose in a T-Shirt that read “My mama says I’m special” and also sharing previously unseen snaps of her cool and edgy son posing among Disney characters on the family’s visit to Disneyworld.

Don’t worry Brooklyn, no matter how hard your mum and dad might try we know that you’re the coolest teen around right now - and to be honest, it’s refreshing to see this kind of parental behaviour exist in the world of celebrity.