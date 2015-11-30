UPDATE: Sinead O'Connor has taken to social media to shut down earlier reports she is on suicide watch.

Sinead O'Connor's suicide attempt

Troubled Irish singer Sinead O'Connor is reportedly on suicide watch, after posting a lengthy message claiming she overdosed to her official Facebook page on Sunday.

Local news reports say the singer has been found and is “safe.”

“Gardaí at Pearce St station have confirmed that singer Sinead O'Connor has been located ‘safe and sound’ and is getting medical assistance,” an update from Irish news site BreakingNews.ie read.

Gardaí at Pearce St station have confirmed that singer Sinead O'Connor has been located "safe and sound" and is getting medical assistance. — BreakingNews.ie (@breakingnewsie) November 29, 2015

According to O'Connor’s post, she planned to run away from the home she was staying in.

“There is only so much any woman can be expected to bear. What was done to me this week was appalling cruelty,” the post begins. “This week has broken me.”

“The last two nights finished me off,” she continues. “I have taken an overdose. There is no other way to get respect. I am not at home, I’m at a hotel, somewhere in Ireland, under another name.”

“I don’t matter a shred to anyone,” she adds. “No one has come near me. I’ve died a million times already with the pain of it. So yeah.. Strangers like me.. But my family don’t value me at all. They wouldn’t know if I was dead until weeks from now if I wasn’t f***ing informing them now.”

The lengthy note came after a series of troubled messages she posted earlier in the day.

