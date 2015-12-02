Is there a beef brewing between Taylor Swift and Sunrise reporter Michelle Tapper?

Has Taylor Swift picked a fight with our Sunrise reporter?

Well, that’s what it looks like.

The veteran journalist has told Yahoo7 Entertainment she was "detained" before being "booted off Hamilton Island" while trying to cover the singer's holiday time Down Under.

Taylor arrived on Hamilton Island yesterday to take some time out during her '1989' tour across Australia.

She's expected to celebrate her 26th birthday there as well.

RELATED: Taylor Swift posts hilarious New Zealand video

RELATED: Why is Ed Sheeran is Brisbane? Is Taylor Swift to blame?

But one person who won't be invited is Tapper.

The reporter has been banned from the Island at least "until the American songstress leaves".

Tapper told Yahoo7 Entertainment that upon landing on the Island she and her crew "were detained by half a dozen security personnel".

"They insisted that we leave immediately, get back on the flight we came in on or get on a ferry".

The bizarre behavior didn't end there, with security then taking the crew's equipment and an escort being sent to follow Tapper when she went to the toilet.

Tapper said her crew "filmed the confrontation on a mobile phone" but were then ordered to stop or face having their mobiles confiscated.

The journalist said she was told Tay Tay had asked for an “entire media ban on the Island” – despite other outlets camping out and still taking photographs of the star’s ‘private time’.

At this stage neither the Island or Taylor’s people have given an explanation for Tapper’s ban.

“I do know that I’ve never encountered anything like this before in my 20 years of journalism”.

“This is a pretty outrageous media ban made for just one person,” she said.