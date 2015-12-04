She loves the attention, so we were shocked to hear that Miley Cyrus has announced she’s retiring from red carpet appearances!

Miley Cyrus has walked her last red carpet ever!

Taking to her Instagram, the songstress captioned on a pic of herself on the red carpet premiere of Netfllix’s A Very Murray Christmas, “#mylastredcarpet 4eva.”

Yep, apparently this is it now from the 23-year-old Wrecking Ball singer!

While we have no idea what the reason behind her decision is, we wonder whether her decision came after she had to pose awkwardly holding a Bill Murray Christmas T-shirt for cameras on the ruby rug?!