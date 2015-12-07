Selena Gomez and Niall Horan have been caught kissing!

New couple alert! It looks like Selena Gomez and Niall Horan have officially left the ‘friendship zone.’

According to HollywoodLife.com, the pair were caught making out during Jenna Dewan Tatum’s birthday party on December 4 - and they couldn’t keep their hands off each other!

“Selena was all over him and she was he aggressor and was loving the whole time being with Niall,” spills a source. “He was playing the part of someone that won a sweepstakes. He was loving everything that happened and was rolling with the punches, kissing and hugging her and being very physical with her all night.”

So will Nelena become the next big A-list romance?

“It was all about the night and they were all about each other,” adds the source. “They were loving the hookup as it was happening. It was clearly what you see during a club night out when people start hooking up."