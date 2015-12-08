Kloset Kardashian John Stamos is at it again, this time posing sans pants for Paper magazine. In the accompanying interview, he names “posing bottomless for Paper” as the craziest thing he’s done all year.

It's your lucky day - John Stamos poses without pants

For those who follow him on Instagram, this type of thirst trap will come as no surprise. However, this photo will be extra special for those in a very specific age range who discovered their sexuality while watching Uncle Jesse play guitar in a leather vest.

Finally, the Grandfathered star’s long transition into a Kardashian sister is complete.

Thank you, John Stamos, for all that you do, for this great country, and for all the citizens of the world.

