The New Baby Kardashian Finally Has A Name

Two days after welcoming their son into the world, Kim and Kanye have finally picked out a name.

According to Kim's official website, the couple have named their son Saint West.

"And his name is....Saint West, 12.05.15, 8 pounds 1 ounce," the simple statement read.

The announcement was accompanied by an emoji version of the Kardashian-West family. Cute.

SAINT WEST pic.twitter.com/xZGpY7z8KW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 7, 2015

While the name isn't conventional, it's certainly not as bizarre as some of the options that were floating around Twitter on the back of the baby's birth announcement.

Kim and Kanye should name their baby Wild Wild — Mexican Shah (@MikeElChingon) December 5, 2015

I have the strongest feeling that Kim and Kanye are going to name their baby West West — Giyoncé (@giannawhelan) December 4, 2015

Kim and Kanye had their second child today, a bouncing baby boy named Untitled E! Reality Project. — side-eye spice (@goldengateblond) December 5, 2015

Kimye are already proud parents to 2-year-old North, who's name announcement caused a stir thanks to it's weird...direction.

Baby Saint was born a few early, taking fans by surprise when a spokesperson for the couple confirmed: "Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, welcomed the arrival of their son" over the weekend.

