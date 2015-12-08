Samantha Armytage's hilarious on-air blooper

'Sunrise' host Samantha Armytage has been left in stitches - the good kind - after an hilarious slip of the tongue live on-air.

Samantha Armytage's hilarious on-air blopper

Sam, along with her co-host David 'Kochie' Koch, was welcoming back viewers to the show after a commercial break as a Michael Bublé Christmas song played in the background.

A cheerful Sam then innocently said: "You know it's Christmas when the 'buub comes out... Bublé".

It was only after the word left her mouth that she realised what she said and collapsed into a fit of giggles.

A stunned Kochie stared straight into the camera, while sports presenter Mark Beretta also burst into laughter.

A defensive Sam then piped up: "I didn't actually mean that!".

"I'm not saying anything," Kochie replied sitting back into his chair.

"The 'buub - as in Michael Bublé," Sam hit back.

As the hosts tried to move the program along, Kochie then cheekily added: "It's a rip, roaring Sunrise Christmas party Friday".

Now that is one Christmas party we'd like to go to.

