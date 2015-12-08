Sounds like there’s some Bad Blood between Taylor Swift and Jared Leto!

Jared Leto doesn’t give a f*** about Taylor Swift!

In a new video released by TMZ, Jared and his 30 Seconds To Mars bandmates were playing Tay’s 1989 album to get some inspiration in the studio, when the Suicide Squad actor shot down the country crooner’s hit Welcome To New York.

“I don’t like this at all. Next,” he can be heard saying.

However, the 43-year-old star did like her track Black Space, although he was confused by the lyrics ‘Got a long list of star-crossed lovers’ with ‘Starbuck lovers.’

In the end Jared seemed to have enough to Tay’s music.

“F*** her,” he says. “I don’t give a f*** about her. Its whatever works best for us.”