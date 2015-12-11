Harrison Ford: The New Star Wars Is The 'Best Ever'

It's not very often that you get to talk to one of the biggest stars of one of the biggest film franchises of all time.

So when we caught up with Star Wars: The Force Awakens star Harrison Ford, there was only one thing we wanted to know: is this the best Star Wars film yet?

"The best," he smiled.

"If it's up to me to give it a spot, it's the best ever. You're gonna love it!"

Ford - who revives his role as the iconic Han Solo in the new film - also revealed to Yahoo7 Entertainment that he never thought he'd be heading back to the Star Wars universe.

"I never thought about it and I didn't anticipate there would be anything more than the first three films that we did," Ford said.

Harrison said it was "quite a surprise" when Star Wars creator George Lucas called and asked if "in theory" he'd be interested in stepping into Han Solo's show once again.

Despite his confidence that The Force Awakens is the best Star Wars offering yet, the actor still says he is nervous about the fans' reactions.

"There's a lot at stake...the fans' investment in the whole thing, [their] hope and believe that they may be well served.

"We've all been very ambitious to make this the best experience for the fans."

Check out what else Harrison Ford had to say about the new flick - including that time we totally made him giggle - in our full interview above.

