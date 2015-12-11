Jodi and Braith Anasta have confirmed split

The former Home and Away star and her footy playing husband are calling it quits after three years of marriage.

Jodi Gordon and Braith Anasta have confirmed they are going to split. Photo: Getty Images

"We are going to continue to support each other and remain best of friends, we only want the best for each other and more importantly our amazing daughter Aleeia,” the couple has said in a joint statement.

Meanwhile, their manager Sean Anderson says, “It’s with regret that I confirm that Jodi and Braith have separated.”

“They have had challenges like all married couples and despite best efforts to make things work they have agreed that a trial separation is best for them and their precious daughter Aleeia.

“They would really appreciate it if the media can afford them some privacy during this time.”

It’s being reported that Jodi has moved out of the couple’s home.

The pair were recently snapped having a heated argument in a Coogee park, sparking rumours that their love story was on the rocks.

Braith has also been mysteriously absent from Gordon's glamorous Instagram feed in recent weeks.

The couple were engaged in July 2011, tying the knot in October of the following year in a lavish Balinese ceremony.

They welcomed their first child together, daughter Aleeia in March of last year.

According to reports in Woman's Day, the couple's split comes over differing views on whether to expand their family.

"Braith worships Jodi, and all he wants to do is have more kids, but she knows it’s now or never to have a crack at LA," a source told the magazine.

Both Jodi and Braith has stayed quiet since news of their split broke, with Gordon uploading an image of her working out in the gym the same day as the announcement.

"#Gyming it...so serious," she captioned the snap.

