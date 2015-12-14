Six Guys Who Couldn't Help Flirting With Samantha Armytage

She's one of the most in demand TV hosts in the business, so it's no surprise some of Hollywood's biggest names have tried their hand at flirting with Samantha Armytage.

'Sunrise' host Samantha Armytage is in hot demand with celebs around the globe!

Let's take a look at six guys who couldn't keep their flirty thoughts to themselves.

Burt Reynolds

Just this morning, 79-year-old Hollywood legend Burt Reynolds tried out a few 'moves' on Armytage.

After a somewhat awkward interview, Sam attempted to sign-off on the interview by thanking the Oscar-nominated actor and adding: "Now we can all say we've been into your pool room and seen what happens in Florida."

But instead of simply waving goodbye, Burt fired back: "I'd like to show you the rest of the house, darling".

Cue the giggles.

Bob Saget

At the end of November, Full House star and comedian Bob Saget admitted he has a thing for the Sunrise co-host.

Talking to Sunrise Showbiz Reporter Nelson Aspen on the red carpet of The Big Short premiere, Saget revealed that he'd once asked Armytage on a date.

"I invited you to my show and you were very smart not to show," he said.

"I guess I would have taken you out for fondue or something, it would have been very innocent and we would have just talked about our lives and laughed."

Unfortunately, Sam wasn't too keen on the offer, asking, "Why didn’t George Clooney or Brad Pitt ever ask me out for fondue?".

Justin Bieber

Don't think it's just the...ahem...older gentlemen who fancy Sam.

When 21-year-old Bieber was in town, he cheekily leaned in for a cuddle with the 38-year-old presenter while she was introducing his performance for his hit track What Do You Mean.

Clearly taken aback, Sam can be seen going bright red and told Biebs, "So lovely to have you here."

"You're the best, thank you," Justin, 21, told the blonde presenter and her co-host Kochie.

Matt Wright

In October, Sam sparked rumours of a budding romance when she posted a happy snap with Matt Wright, a chopper pilot and outback wrangler Armytage first interviewed for Sunday Night in 2011, on Instagram.

Fans of the 38-year-old Sunrise host were quick to congratulate the 'couple' on their budding romance.

The two first flirted up a storm during their Sunday Night chat,

"That took some guts, coming out there with the guys," Wright laughed during the interview.

"Matt...these are the things I do for you," was Sam's flirty reply.

Chris Isaak

The Sunrise host was charmed by Chris Isaak on live TV in early October, forcing Kochie to play the awkward third wheel during their flirt-fest.

When asked if he would give her a wave from the stage at Saturday's AFL grand final performance in Melbourne, the Wicked Game singer promised her "more than just a wave".

Eric Stonestreet

Perhaps the most bizarre of the bunch, Sam made international news when she was spotted having a five-hour lunch with Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet.

When grilled by Kochie on the rumoured romance, Sam defensively replied "there is nothing to tell".

"It's none of your business...it was lunch, it was fine, it was lovely.

He's a lovely man...very funny," she said.

