He’s only a few weeks old, and he’s already made waves for his unusual name but are we saying Saint West’s name right?

Are you saying Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s new baby’s name right?

According to an article in the Sydney Morning Herald, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may not be pronouncing their newborn’s name Saint, as in ‘Say-nt’.

Because the pair love all things Parisian, people are questioning whether the bub’s name is said the French way, as in San like Yves Saint Laurent!

But when Kris Jenner was asked by a journalist about Saint last week – and pronounced his name the English way, the proud grandma didn’t correct the reporter!

"It's just such a beautiful name, I'm sorry I didn't think of it actually, it was their idea," Kris told E! News.

"Everybody's good ... everybody's happy tucked in, ready for the holidays."

But then again, she may not have wanted to take away the big reveal from Kim and Kanye.

Hopefully, all will be revealed soon!

