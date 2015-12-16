Nothing brightens up your week quite like hearing Bryan Cranston sing Drake's Hotline Bling.

Celebs Take On Drake's 'Hotline Bling'

Don't believe us?

Just wait until you watch the Breaking Bad star - and other celebs like Amy Schumer, Kristen Wiig, Joel Edgerton, Brie Larson and Seth Rogen - take on one of the year's biggest hits in a multitude of dramatic styles.

The words "you started wearing less and going out more" never sounded so intense.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.