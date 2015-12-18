Michael Buble is 'in love' with Kylie

As Samantha Armytage once said, you now it's Christmas when the 'Buub comes out.

Michael Buble is 'casually in love' with Kylie

Michael Buble, that is.

The Canadian crooner's Christmas album has hit number one in Australia for the last four years in a row. This year, however, he'll have to battle it out with our very own Kylie Minogue to claim the top spot.

Not that the 'Buub is worried. In fact, he's encouraging us to bypass his album and pick up Kylie's instead. Yes, seriously.

"I casually am in love with her," he told Kochie on Sunrise this morning.

"I got to meet her a few times and she blew me away in every possible way. She was funny, kind, compassionate and she was an incredible musician. To even be put in the same category with her name is a great honour for me."

Michael continued gushing about the Aussie pop princes, calling her a "great girl" and wishing her "all the luck in the world" before adding: "If I'm you out there don't buy my record, buy Kylie's record." WOW.

The singer also revealed to Kochie that with baby number two due in around two months he's "never been happier" in his life.

"I think it's a testament to how much my wife and I love our son, Noah, and we can't wait to do this [have children] again and again," he said.

Michael said his two-year-old is showing more musical signs than he did at the same age.

"He shows signs of being more musical than me," he said.

"He sings all day. Right now his favourite track is 'Santa Claus is coming to town' and he does all the dance moves in my music video. It's hilarious."

The singer said he's planning on heading back Down Under soon, but wants to make sure his next trip is a "little longer" than his last ones.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.