There's nothing better than seeing your fave celebs read out some of the meanest Tweets on the internet about themselves.

Celebrities Read Mean Tweets (Again)

It's oddly satisfying, right?

So it's no surprise we've been LOL-ing all morning at the latest installment of Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets, where the likes of Sean Penn, Daniel Radcliffe, Elizabeth Banks and Kirsten Dunst address their internet haters.

Whether it's Harry Potter being compared to an aardvark or Kristen Dunst being criticised for her perfect "TicTac" teeth, we can't get enough of this wonderful creation.

