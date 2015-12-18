Warning: strong language

Macaulay Culkin Relives His 'Home Alone' Terror

Macaulay Culkin has appeared in a new comedy web series, :DRYVRS, as his beloved "Home Alone'' character, and it's pretty dark and terrifying.

Culkin plays an older Kevin McCallister, now covering his wife's job as an Uber driver, who tells the dark tale of his childhood to an unsuspecting passenger.

"How about this...it's f***ing Christmas...and your whole family goes on vacation and they forget their eight-year-old f***ing son," he begins.

"I had to fend off my house from two psychopath home invaders...I was just a kid."

"I still have nightmares about this bald, weirdo dude chasing me around talking like Yosemite Sam...they remembered by bastard of a brother but they forget me, the cutest f***ing 8-year-old in the universe," he laments.

Things take a turn for the worse when a carjacker attempts to rob McCallister and his passenger.

"You picked the wrong car, my friend," the sinister driver says.

Culkin, now aged 35, has shied away from Hollywood since his days as a child star.

These days, he is a member of pizza-themed comedy rock band the Pizza Underground.

Watch the full episode of :DRYVRS

