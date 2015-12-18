Top Five Videos Of The Week

Burt Reynolds Hits On Samantha Armytage

These are the videos you couldn't get enough of this week!

Burt Reynolds might be 79 but he's still got it: The Hollywood stalwart was chatting with Sunrise hosts David Koch and Samantha Armytage this week when he decided to try out his moves on Sam.

Jennifer Lawrence Tells Seth Meyers' She Wanted To Ask Him Out

On an episode of Late Night, the Oscar winner admitted to Seth Meyers that when she first hosted Saturday Night Live in January 2013, and Meyers was working there, she wanted to ask him out.

Too bad he was already engaged! Oops!

Star Wars Cast Sing Theme A Cappella'

One of our favourite tributes to the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens comes from Jimmy Fallon, The Roots and the cast of the film, who got together to create this Brady Bunch-esque a cappella video.

Weather Girl Does Entire Report Using Star Wars Quotes

Sticking with the Star Wars theme, this weather woman in the UK got through her whole report using as many quotes from the intergalactic franchise as possible.

The Independence Day: Resurgence Trailer Is Here

It's been almost ten years since aliens came to take over Earth in Independence Day...and in 2016, they're coming back. The first trailer for the film's sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence, dropped this week and it looks like the aliens are bigger and better than ever.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.