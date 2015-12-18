Report: Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry More Than 'Friends'

In what can only be described as THE BEST NEWS OF ALL TIME, reports suggest that former Friends co-stars (and on-screen lovers) Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry are coupled up in real life.

WATCH: The Deleted Friends Scene You Have To See

WATCH: The 'Friends' Mistakes You Won't Be Able To Unsee

The pair are rumoured to have hooked up after Cox called off her engagement to Snow Patrol guitarist Johnny McDaid earlier this month.

Star Magazine revealed Cox turned to her on-screen husband for support following the split, with their talk leading to a new romance.

"It’s no surprise that Matthew was one of the first people Courteney called after Johnny left her," a source told the magazine.

PHOTOS: The Most Successful Friends Star Is...

RELATED: Friends Bombshell: Monica and Chandler Were Never Meant To Stay Together

“They’ve leaned on each other before, during her infertility struggle and his battle with addiction."

Sadly, it seems our real-life Monica and Chandler love story may soon be shattered, with a source close to Cox telling Gossip Cop that the hook-ups rumours are "not true".

We can still dream, right?

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr.