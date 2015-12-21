Michelle Bridges Welcomes Baby Boy To The World

Michelle Bridges and Steve 'Commando' Willis have welcomed a new member of their family: a baby boy named Axel Bridges Willis.

Michelle Bridges has given birth

The 45-year-old Biggest Loser trainer and her partner and co-star, Steve 'Commando' Willis confirmed the news on Instagram, revealing the bub was born on Saturday, December 19.

RELATED: Michelle Bridges is pregnant

RELATED: Michelle Bridges hides her baby bump

RELATED: Michelle Bridges and Commando's babymoon pics

Fans have been quick to congratulate the couple on their new arrival, posting messages of love and support to social media.

"Congratulations Mish and Steve! Really happy for you," wrote one fan.

"Great job. You guys will make great parents for little Axel," said another.

Proud father Willis was reportedly spotted at the Royal Hospital for Women in Randwick, Sydney over the weekend where Michelle is have believed to have given birth.

This child is Michelle's first and Commando's fourth, but first with the fitness star.

Michelle hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down in the gym during her pregnancy, seen posting snaps working out with her bump out lifting weights.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.