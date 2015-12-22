READ: Farrah Abraham 'Sex Tape Ruined My Life'

Farrah Abraham is adopting a child!

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham is going to become a mum again!

The reality star – who is a single parent to her six-year-old daughter Sophia - confirmed the news to Us Weekly.

“I’m happy to confirm I'm moving forward in my adoption process. This means I will be making some changes in my career to welcome a new addition to my family,” she says. “Very excited and this feels so right. I'm very blessed for this opportunity.”

Farrah, 24, rose to fame on MTV show 16 and Pregnant before appearing in the spin-off teen mum and is a single mum following the death of her dad Derek Underwood in 2009, two months before Sophia was born.

In 2013, the star gained notoriety after the release of her sex tape, Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom, in which she appeared with adult-film star James Deen; its sequel Farrah 2: Backdoor and More included unused footage from the first shoot and was released the following year.

