Eva Longoria ‘I was happy being single after my last divorce!’

Eva Longoria had a very public divorce from her ex-hubby NBA star Tony Parker, but she says that she needed to have some time on her own before looking for love again.

The 40-year-old actress, who got engaged to her fiancé Jose 'Pepe' Baston in Dubai last week, told People, "Some people said, 'Oh. You don't want to be alone.' And I said, 'I'm not alone! I'm with myself. And myself is fabulous.' "

"People went, 'Aw. Did you feel weird?' And I said, 'No! I had so much fun! These are my best friends,' " she says about her trip to Europe with a bunch of couples when she was single. "It's not like you change because you became a single person. It's not like you become an alien."

The Desperate Housewives star – who was recently attended the Dubai International Film Festival – added, "I learned to be content on my own. I think I needed that to be ready for what I have with Pepe."