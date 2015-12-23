Jodhi Meares Continues To Fuel Secret Wedding Rumours

Have they or haven't they?

Has Jodhi secretly tied the knot? Photo: Instagram

Meares, 44, appears to be flashing some new wedding bling in recent snaps from her Hawaiian holiday.

The model-turned-fashion designer (and former wife of billionaire James Packer) is holidaying in the sunny spot with her 28-year-old beau, photographer Nicholas Finn.

In the new pics, the pair seem to be sporting matching wedding bands, further fuelling rumours that they have secretly tied the knot.

According to Woman's Day, the couple were married in an intimate Hawaiian ceremony amongst close family and friends.

"Yes, they got married in Hawaii," a source close to the couple told the magazine.

The couple have yet to officially confirm whether they are indeed Mr. and Mrs.

The rumour mill went into overdrive earlier this week, when Finn posted a photo on Instagram with the caption "#TheFinns".

The image was seen by the photographer's 60,000 followers , with many rushing to wish the happy couple congratulations.

"You are so lucky Nick; you have found a one in a million there mate, look after her," wrote one friend.

"Beautiful photo of one gorgeous couple," said another.

The model-turned-fashion designer re-posted the image to her own social media accounts, but mysteriously left off the same hashtag, instead writing "My love @nicholasfinn_ #mylove #him #hawaii #holiday #fun."

The new romance comes after Meares ended her three-year relationship musician Jon Stevens after he was charged with common assault in February.

The 44-year-old was also married to Aussie billionaire James Packer from 1999 - 2002.

