Australian comedy legend Barry Humphries, aka Dame Edna Everage, has slammed Caitlyn Jenner in a very revealing interview with the British media.

'Caitlyn Jenner is a publicity seeking ratbag'

Speaking with the Telegraph UK, the 81-year-old gave his piece of mind on the controversy surrounding his friend Germaine Greer's recent comments surrounding transgender women.

The academic sparked mass outrage after telling the BBC that they are "not real women".

"I agree with Germaine! You're a mutilated man, that's all," Barry told the Telegraph. "Self-mutilation, what's all this carry on? Caitlyn Jenner – what a publicity-seeking ratbag.

"It's all given the stamp – not of respectability, but authenticity or something. If you criticise anything you're racist or sexist or homophobic." OUCH.

Caitlyn is yet to respond to either comment.

