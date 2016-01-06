Lea Michele thinks Cory Monteith would love her new boyfriend.

The 'Scream Queens' actress dated her 'Glee' co-star until his tragic death in July 2013 and has since settled down with Matthew Paetz and she believes if Cory was still alive, he'd love her new boyfriend.

Speaking on the Fempire podcast, she said: "At the end of the day, this industry is really tough, and the only way to get through is to create a solid unit, and that’s really what we’ve been since day one.

"We’ve stood by each other through anything that was thrown our way. [Matt] is a such a great man that he would never really let anything like that ever crack our lovely little core that we’ve created.

"He is very respectful towards the person that I was with, and that, again, is something I love so much about him. I really know that Cory would love him too."

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old beauty previously revealed she "couldn't be happier" as she moves on from her tragic loss.

She shared: "I couldn’t be happier in my life right now. I think I’ve done a really good job where I try to keep my life as private as possible.

"I definitely feel, personally, in my life right now so happy and so strong. I think it’s important to have your home life be as grounded so that you can just go to your job and do your absolute best."