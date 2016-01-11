Could this be the start of a makeup?

Did Madonna Just Say She Still Loves Sean Penn?

RELATED: Sean Penn's El Chapo Interview Helped Capture Him, Officials Say

RELATED: Rocco's Fury At Mum Madonna

The former married couple (who split way back in 1989) stunned us all when they turned up at Sean Penn's Help Haiti Home benefit gala over the weekend.

But the singer had more surprises in store, when she took to the stage to declare her love for her former flame.

"I wanna say Sean that I love you, from the moment that I laid eyes on you," Madonna told the crowd before a special acoustic performance.

"And I still love you, just the same...I just wish you would stop smoking so many cigarettes."

We're just as confused as you are...believe us!

The pair married on Madonna's birthday in 1985, but split in 1989 citing 'irreconcilable differences' amidst rumours of Penn's bad temper.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.