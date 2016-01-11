Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence slay at the 2016 Golden Globes

Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence slay the 2016 Golden Globes

Friendship goals!

They're talented, they're funny and they make a great duo - so no wonder everyone is talking about Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer's speech at the 2016 Golden Globes.

While the hilarious pair didn't quite wear matching gowns as promised, they certainly provided us with plenty of LOLs while introducing their Globes-nominated films during the show.

"Hello, I'm JLaw..." Jen, 25, said.

"...and I am SChu," added Amy, 34.

"Amy you can’t just give yourself a celeb nickname it has to come naturally...maybe you’ll get a celebrity couple nickname?" the Hunger Games actress told her.

"Ooh, like Ame-Tome Hardy?" the Trainwreck star responded.

Unfortunately for Amy, that wasn't OK with Jen either, who told her BFF that "it has to be real couples, not just people you want to have sex with".

Too funny!

