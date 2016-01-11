Kim Kardashian and Kanye West vow to only wear roadkill fur from now on

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been blasted by animal rights groups for wearing fur in the past, but now we’re told they’ve decided to only purchase fur from roadkill.

According to Star magazine, Kimye – who even dress their daughter North, two, in the controversial fleece - have decided to opt for the stuff that has been made from animals killed on the side of the road.

"Kim doesn't want to upset anti-fur fans, especially by the way she dresses North, so everything is going to be replaced with a new roadkill wardrobe," says a source.

Kim previously defended her right to wear fur because it’s her “choice.”

“I believe everyone has the choice of what they want,” Kim explained on the Today show. “It’s not illegal to wear fur. I think it’s a personal choice, but I don’t think it’s okay to assault anyone.”