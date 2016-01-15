News

Jennifer Fletcher
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Nicki Minaj reacts to Adele’s carpool karaoke rap!

Nicki Minaj is not easy to please, but it looks like Adele has earned her stamp of approval!

In a recent episode of James Corden’s carpool karaoke for The Late Late Show it was revealed that the British songstress is quite the rapper.

Nicki Minaj and Adele. Photo: Getty and The Late Late Show

“I heard a rumour that you – which may be surprising to some fans… that you can spit some lyrics,” the host asked the ‘Someone’ Like You singer.

Adele then burst into a rendition of Nicki’s 2010 song ‘Monster’ – and totally held her own!

James Corden and Adele. Photo: The Late Late Show

“Pull thru. Queen!!!! #Adele,” Nicki, 34, tweeted after the show had aired. "#Monster the attitude & fingers to match. #Oh #Ok #IcoNic."

"Adele is mad ratchet," she later posted. "I can't take her #UK #WutsGood."

