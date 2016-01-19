Amy Schumer smacks down sexist critic

Don't mess with Amy Schumer.

A teen film critic learned this the hard way after taking a simple selfie with the star and turning it into a derogatory sexist slam against the comedian.

Jackson Murphy — better known as Lights Camera Jackson - was attending the Critics Choice Awards when be bumped into Schumer and asked her for a selfie.

Schumer kindly obliged, but no doubt would have changed her mind if she knew what kind of 'joke' Murphy was planning to accompany the photo.

"Spent the night with @amyschumer. Certainly not the first guy to write that,” Murphy wrote to his 5,000 Twitter followers.

Twitter users immediately fired back at Murphy, with one user even writing: "Do you even know what sex is?".

Then Schumer herself decided to chime in with this self-deprecating clanger: "I get it. Cause I’m a whore? Glad I took a photo with you. Hi to your dad."

Within minutes Murphy deleted the photo and posted this apology: "I truly apologize for the tweet I posted earlier. I'm not a comedian and it wasn't funny."

Schumer later extended an olive branch by replying: "That's really okay honey. I just remember thinking you and your dad were sweet and it was a bummer to read that".

Stick to what you know, Murphy.

