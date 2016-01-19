News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Will Samantha Jade pull a Taylor Swift?
Will Samantha Jade pull a Taylor Swift?

Amy Schumer smacks down sexist critic

Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Don't mess with Amy Schumer.

Nicole Kidman's controversial sex scene with Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies
0:29

Nicole Kidman's controversial sex scene with Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies
Artist Paints Glow-in-the-Dark Space Scene on Snowboard
6:02

Artist Paints Glow-in-the-Dark Space Scene on Snowboard
Kris Jenner CLAIMS Scott Disick Is Stormi’s Father? Taylor Swift FEUDING With Je
12:07

Kris Jenner CLAIMS Scott Disick Is Stormi’s Father? Taylor Swift FEUDING With Je
Jennifer Lawrence Says She's Willing To RISK Career To Help #MeToo & #TimesUp M
2:54

Jennifer Lawrence Says She's Willing To RISK Career To Help #MeToo & #TimesUp M
Cardi B SHADES Nicki Minaj After Being Accused of Waiting to Drop New Album
1:55

Cardi B SHADES Nicki Minaj After Being Accused of Waiting to Drop New Album
Jennifer Lawrence Takes Lie Detector Test & CONFIRMS She's A Psychopath?
3:38

Jennifer Lawrence Takes Lie Detector Test & CONFIRMS She's A Psychopath?
British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
0:56

British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
Jennifer Lawrence Finally BREAKS Silence On Chris Pratt Affair Rumors
2:09

Jennifer Lawrence Finally BREAKS Silence On Chris Pratt Affair Rumors
Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
1:32

Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
Puppies Play with Robotic Dog
1:18

Puppies Play with Robotic Dog
Jennifer Lawrence Addresses SHADY Taylor Swift Comment During Kim Kardashian Interview
1:32

Jennifer Lawrence Addresses SHADY Taylor Swift Comment During Kim Kardashian Interview
Jennifer Lawrence reveals the hilarious way Amy Schumer comforted her after Darren Aronofsky split
1:20

Jennifer Lawrence reveals the hilarious way Amy Schumer comforted her after Darren Aronofsky split
 

A teen film critic learned this the hard way after taking a simple selfie with the star and turning it into a derogatory sexist slam against the comedian.

Jackson Murphy — better known as Lights Camera Jackson - was attending the Critics Choice Awards when be bumped into Schumer and asked her for a selfie.

Schumer kindly obliged, but no doubt would have changed her mind if she knew what kind of 'joke' Murphy was planning to accompany the photo.

"Spent the night with @amyschumer. Certainly not the first guy to write that,” Murphy wrote to his 5,000 Twitter followers.

Twitter users immediately fired back at Murphy, with one user even writing: "Do you even know what sex is?".

Then Schumer herself decided to chime in with this self-deprecating clanger: "I get it. Cause I’m a whore? Glad I took a photo with you. Hi to your dad."



Within minutes Murphy deleted the photo and posted this apology: "I truly apologize for the tweet I posted earlier. I'm not a comedian and it wasn't funny."

Schumer later extended an olive branch by replying: "That's really okay honey. I just remember thinking you and your dad were sweet and it was a bummer to read that".



Stick to what you know, Murphy.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.

Back To Top