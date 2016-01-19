We hardly ever see one celebrity wandering the city streets...but two? At the same time? It's a celebrity miracle.

Is The Most Random Celebrity Encounter Ever?

RELATED: Superfan Dates Her Idol After Years Of Tweeting

WATCH: The Bieber/Selena Mash-Up Of Your Dreams Is Here!

Singer Justin Bieber just happened to be filming himself walking down the street (because, why not?) when he bumped into none other than Adam Sandler.

Yup, Billy Madison, The Wedding Singer and Big Daddy star himself.

In the video (above), The Biebs is taking a stroller when Sandler can be heard yelling, "Biebs!"

The 21-year-old is quick to turn around and greet the movie star with a "what's up, dude?" and a high-five-meets-handshake.

Oh, the life of the rich and famous.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.