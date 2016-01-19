No one calls Amy Schumer a whore and gets away with it - as one unfortunate film critic found out the hard way!

Amy Schumer calls out sexist critic!

17-year-old Jackson Murphy - better known as Lights Camera Jackson - posted a selfie of himself with the 'Train Wreck star at the Critics Choice Awards'' - turning it into a derogatory sexist joke against her.

READ: Amy Schumer Is Grateful To Her New Boyfriend, Pasta And Chardonnay!

READ: Amy Schumer And Jennifer Lawrence Slay At Golden Globes

"Spent the night with @amyschumer. Certainly not the first guy to write that,” Jackson wrote to his 5,000 Twitter followers.

@LCJReviews @jondaly I get it. Cause I'm a whore? Glad I took a photo with you. Hi to your dad. — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) January 18, 2016

Amy, 34, clearly didn't see the funny side and replied, "I get it. Cause I’m a whore? Glad I took a photo with you. Hi to your dad."

Jackson deleted the tweet and apologised posting, “I truly apologize for the tweet I posted earlier. I’m not a comedian and it wasn’t funny,” to which Amy replied, "That's really okay honey. I just remember thinking you and your dad were sweet and it was a bummer to read that".