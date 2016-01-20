Liam Hemsworth adopts Miley’s 4 dogs, 2 cats and pet pig Bubba Sue!

Miley Cyrus has pretty much moved herself back into Liam Hemsworth’s Malibu home – and we know it’s not a temporary thing, as she’s brought her four pet pooches with her!

Liam Hemsworth adopts Miley’s four dogs!

According to TMZ, the former fiancés – who reportedly recently married in secret – will now look after a total of six dogs together, as Miley’s pets Bubba Sue, join the Aussie hunk’s rescue dogs Tani and Dora.

And her beloved dogs aren’t the only animal the 23-year-old twerker is brining with her, as she’s apparently also transported her pet pig Bubba Sue, as well as her cats KeKe and LiLo too!

Wow, that’s quite a menagerie guys!