Will Samantha Jade pull a Taylor Swift?
Liam Hemsworth adopts Miley’s 4 dogs, 2 cats and pet pig Bubba Sue!

Jennifer Fletcher
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Miley Cyrus has pretty much moved herself back into Liam Hemsworth’s Malibu home – and we know it’s not a temporary thing, as she’s brought her four pet pooches with her!

Liam Hemsworth adopts Miley’s four dogs!

According to TMZ, the former fiancés – who reportedly recently married in secret – will now look after a total of six dogs together, as Miley’s pets Bubba Sue, join the Aussie hunk’s rescue dogs Tani and Dora.

Liam Hemsworth walking one of his dogs. Miley Cyrus with one of her beloved pooches. Photo: Splash / Instagram

Miley Cyrus with her pet dogs. Photo: Instagram

And her beloved dogs aren’t the only animal the 23-year-old twerker is brining with her, as she’s apparently also transported her pet pig Bubba Sue, as well as her cats KeKe and LiLo too!

Wow, that’s quite a menagerie guys!

Miley with her pet pig Bubba Sue. Photo: Instagram

Miley Cyrus and her cat Lilo. Photo: Instagram

