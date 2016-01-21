Jackie O revealed on her breakfast radio show this morning that after seeing her latest publicity shots with co-host Kyle Sandilands, she was too embarrassed by her busty cleavage, and ordered the radio station to alter the images to make them look smaller.

Jackie O Embarrassed By Busty Publicity Shot

But the radio station has let the cat out of the bag, so to speak, changing the promotional billboards to reflect the original shot for one hour at the request of notorious troublemaker Kyle Sandilands.

"For one hour, the ORIGINAL photo on all digital billboards... Looking good @jackieo_official", the station posted on Instagram.

The original shot shows the 40-year-old in a low-cut black jumpsuit, showing off her rather ample cleavage.

The digitally altered version, which was approved by the star, shows a significantly more covered-up look.

"@kyleandjackieoSpot the difference?! The left is the digitally altered photo, the right is the original... On all digital billboards for an hour! Sorry Jackie...Be safe on the roads guys," she show's official Instagram account posted this morning.

Luckily, fans were supportive (pardon the pun) of the radio host, writing messages to soothe her embarrassment.

"I think the original is great! If I had those boobs I wouldn't be covering them!" wrote one fan.

"WOW!! @jackieo_official looking hot," said another.

