Emotional Bec Hewitt Sheds Tears As Lleyton Bows Out Of Australian Open

Bec Hewitt Sheds Tears As Lleyton Bows Out Of Aus Open

The 32-year-old former Home & Away actress couldn't hold back the tears as she watched her husband - and children Ava, Mia and Cruz - take the court for a final goodbye.

Hewitt's magnificent tennis singles career ended at the Australian Open last night, when he was beaten by Spaniard David Ferrer in straight sets (6-2 6-4 6-4).

The 34-year-old was joined on court by his three children after the match, where he thanked the crowd - and his wife of ten years - for their continual support.

"I’d just like to thank everyone..the support over the years, it means so much to me," an emotional Hewitt said.

"This whole last year has been pretty tough for me...I just felt like this was the perfect place to finish."

The former world number one then turned his attention to wife Bec, who was holding back tears in the crowd.

"Bec, she's been fantastic," Lleyton told the crowd.

"She's my rock, I love her so much and we have a great life together!"

The 2016 Australian Open marked Hewitt's 20th consecutive appearance at his home Grand Slam, with his best result achieved in 2005 when he finished runner up to Marat Safin.

The Aussie tennis great remains the youngest male player ever to reach world No.1, which he achieved in 2001 at the age of 20.

