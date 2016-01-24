Just one day after the singer laid her husband, René Angélil, to rest, the funeral of her older brother begins.

Celine Dion's Mourning Continues As Her Brother's Memorial Begins

Daniel Dion passed away just days after René, after battling with cancer.

Celine Dion's family has begun to mourn the loss of their family member at a visitation at a funeral home outside of Montreal.

Daniel's official funeral will take place on Monday (local time), at a funeral home at the St-Simon-et-Jude parish in Charlemagne, Quebec, where the family grew up.

"They're close; she's close with all of her sibling," a source told PEOPLE magazine when the news of Daniel's passing broke.

Yesterday, hundreds of mourners joined the My Heart Will Go On singer at the funeral of her late husband, which took place at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Old Montreal – the same parish the couple got married in in 1994.

The Canadian singer kept her composure while arriving at the funeral in a black full-sleeve dress and black veil, before placing flowers on top of the casket as she made the sign of the cross. Her son René-Charles also placed a pillow on the casket.

Angélil's grown son Patrick spoke first in French, followed by Rene-Charles' brief remarks in English.

"Dad, I promise you here that we are all going to live up to your standards," he said before leaving the altar and embracing his mother.

Tears filled Celine’s eyes as she left the service, a French version of her singing "For You to Love Me Again" filled the church.

