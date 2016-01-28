Pete Evans: "The feuds on MKR are 100% real"

My Kitchen Rules co-host Pete Evans insists the feuds between the contestants is “100 percent real” and “unedited”.

The acclaimed chef and cookbook writer told Yahoo7 Entertainment there is “genuine tension” among contestants because they are "risking so much to be on the show".

“There is a lot of emotion between the contestants and they really feel the pressure,” Evans said.

Evans, who shares hosting duties with Manu Fiedel, added that it’s not always the “most talented chef” who emerges victorious.

“It’s the ones who cook the best on the night, so that’s where all that added pressure comes from.

“It’s because of this we can’t predict the winner. Because it’s not always the most talented ones who win – it’s the ones that study the most and work the hardest and protect their style the hardest,” Evans said.

The show, which is now in its seventh season, has consistently proven to be a ratings juggernaut, something Evans puts down to it's formula.

“We only do the show once a year, so it’s like Christmas for the foodies out there.

“We are very cautious never to over do it, or push more than the audience can handle. We’ve done it this way for seven years and so far it’s paid off,” he said.

That said things are changing ever so slightly this year with the hotly anticipated inclusion of a third surprise judge.

Just don’t try to ask Evans who it is.

“It’s a woman. That’s all I can tell you,’ he laughed.

Evans said this year would also showcase a cornucopia of multicultural dishes with competing teams “drawing on their heritage”.

“We’ve got a bit of molecular gastronomy and we’ve got that heritage cooking as well.

“The teams really draw on their heritage and their background and cook recipes that have been passed on from generation to generation. That’s why there is so much emotion and pressure because they want to make their family proud,” Evans said.

