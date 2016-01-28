“I feel like you have to commit more."

Ben Stiller Gives Us Tips On Our (Awful) Blue Steel

Those were the wise words of Zoolander 2 star, director and co-writer Ben Stiller when we unleashed our awful Blue Steel impression upon him.

"It feels like you’re questioning it...it’s like you’re asking, 'How do you feel about the look?', and I think you can’t ask how you feel, you just have to be the look," Stiller told us.

It turns out, doing the iconic facial expression from the movie is harder than it looks, with the actor giving us some tips as to how to pull the perfect pose.

"You just have to own it and try to imagine it coming from the back of your head through your nose, not your eyes," he said.

We caught up with the star while he was in Sydney premiering the sequel to 2001's Zoolander, a movie that has gone on to be a cult classic and one of the most quotable movies of all time.

"I feel like it took people about 10 years to appreciate the first [movie]," laughed the actor.

While Derek Zoolander is perhaps one of Ben Stiller's most iconic roles, the character was surprisingly hard to slip back into.

"It was fun to get back into it, but it took a little while, a couple of weeks, actually. Once we were into it, it was very familiar," he told Yahoo7 Entertainment.

Check out our full interview with the star above, and see what Stiller has to say about the film's amazing line-up of celebrity cameos, working with Owen Wilson again and handling Derek's ego on-set.

