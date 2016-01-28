Khloe Kardashian feels betrayed by Rob Kardashian!

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna appear to have gone from zero to hundred in a matter of days, as we now hear the unlikely pair have moved in together!

The 28-year-old reality star was spotted outside Blac’s house in LA earlier this week and according to People magazine, we’re told Khloe Kardashian is not happy about their relationship!

"The drama continues. Rob still has some of his things at Khloé's house. He hasn't arranged to pick it up," says a source. "Khloé knows that he is living with Blac Chyna. Khloé feels very betrayed. She always stood up for Rob and defended him. She has gone out of her way a million times to help him. She is very frustrated at the lack of respect for his family."

Rob – who used to live with Khloe – is apparently upset at how unsupportive his sisters are being of his new relationship.

"Rob has been lonely for so long, so of course it's great for him to spend time with someone other than his sisters," the insider continues. "Rob likes her and seems to think it's mutual. It's just hard to take things seriously since obviously both share a lot of anger toward the [Kardashian-Jenner] girls. They have both had a lot of drama with Kim. Rob really seems to get a kick out of all the drama that he is causing."

Blac used to be besties with Kim before her baby daddy Tyga ran off with Kylie Jenner – who we’re told is also against her brother’s new choice in girlfriend!

"Kylie is livid," a source adds. "She feels super betrayed and can't understand why someone in her own family would stab her in the back like that."