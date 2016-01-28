Amber Rose pokes fun at Kanye West after Twitter rant

Things are getting even messier!

Amber Rose has responded to Kanye West's Twitter rant against her ex Wiz Khalifa - and revealed some very intimate bedroom preferences for the rapper! Oh no she didn't!

After Yeezus took to Twitter following Wiz accused him of stealing the new name of his album 'Waves' from Max B. He then posted a message referring to 'KK' which Kanye took as a reference to his wife Kim Kardashian, but which Wiz insisted was another way of talking about marijuana.

Kanye then unleashed an epic barrage of offensive tweets against Wiz and Amber, who have a two-year-old son Sebastian together.

Such messages directed at Wiz read: "You let a stripper trap you ... I know you mad every time you look at your child that this girl got you for 18 years."

After causing a huge scandal on Twitter with his messages, Kanye made the decision to delete the posts.

Amber, who dated Kanye for two years between 2008 and 2010 before they split on acrimonious terms, then took to her own page to respond to the message by claiming he is pining for their antics in the bedroom.

She wrote: "Lol @kanyewest Now u wanna delete ur tweets cuz Muva has arrived? #TwitterFingers #UrGettingBodiedByAStripperN***a."

Amber then continued to add, "Awww @kanyewest are u mad I'm not around to play in ur a**h**e anymore? #FingersInTheBootyA**B***h."

After deleting his messages, Kanye attempted to reverse the damage he had caused, writing, "What's sad is I love Wiz and I love all all my brothers and all people.

"I love the world bottom line and all I want is peace and positive energy."