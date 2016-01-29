Uh-oh!

Is This Proof Amy Schumer Stole Her Jokes?

Despite tweeting a week ago that she "had never and would never steal a joke", the claims that Amy Schumer has used other comedians' material just won't go away.

A new video has emerged online, that compares Schumer's jokes side-by-side to their alleged 'original' sources.

"Compilation of the jokes Amy Schumer has been accused of stealing," the video's creator, Brandon Farley, wrote alongside the video, which features material from John Mulaney, Patrice O'Neal, Jenny Slate and Marc Maron.

Commenters were quick to condemn the Trainwreck star for 'stealing' jokes.

"No ifs and or buts, this woman or the people who write for her stole jokes. Deny it all you want. Evidence has been documented time and time and time again (sic)," wrote YouTube user Phil Stevo.

The drama started when another video was posted anonymously online.

The video is a compilation of clips of Kathleen Madigan, Wendy Liebman, Tammy Pescatelli and the late Patrice O’Neal performing stand-up and compares them to Schumer’s jokes and skits from her TV show Inside Amy Schumer.

Schumer also appeared on Jim Norton’s SiriusXM radio show in response to the scandal.

"I'm being accused of stealing jokes and I wanted to come and talk to you about it and clear my name," she said.

"Because I would never, ever do that and I never have. And I’m literally going to take a polygraph test and put it on my show this season."

