Meet Jodie Speers.

Jodie to Speerhead Seven’s morning news

She is the face millions of Aussies will now be waking up to, with the accomplished journalist taking on a new role behind the newsdesk as the host of Seven's Early Morning News, at the new time of 5am.

While the idea of a 3am wake-up call might strike terror into the hearts of many, Speers told Yahoo7 Entertainment she is well and truly prepared for it thanks to her one-year-old son.

"Freddie has been training me up for this for the last year because he's an early riser," Speers said.

"I'm probably a bit more of a morning person anyway and it's such a privilege to be starting Seven's news day."

The mum-of-one credits her husband 2GB announcer Ben Fordham with helping her to balance her new mother/worklife balance.

"Ben's really excited - he's always been really supportive of these kinds of things," Speers said.

"He great - he told me not to worry that he'll look after Freddie while I'm reading the news."

Speers, who started with the Seven Network as a political correspondent in 2009, also said she is "excited" and "honoured" to be hanging up her roving reporter boots and taking permanent position behind a newsdesk.

"I've been reporting for a number of years now for Seven - I’ve done everything from politics to crime - and I guess to have my own bulletin is new and exciting and hopefully I can take control of that and make it my own," she said.

