Zayn Malik drops his first solo track, Pillow Talk

Zayn Malik gets close to Gigi Hadid in his first music video since leaving One Direction.

The former 'Night Changes' hitmaker shocked fans when he announced he was departing the chart-topping group last year but has now released his first solo offering, 'Pillowtalk'.

In the steamy video, the 20-year-old model - who is reportedly dating the 23-year-old singer - can also be seen posing for the camera as what appears to be blood rolls down her cheeks.

READ: Zayn Malik Think Louis Tomlinson's Son Is Cute

READ: Zayn Malik Features In One Direction's Music Video For History

Since parting the group, Zayn promised to change his musical direction, evident by his new lyrics as he sings explicitly about sex.

In the chorus, he sings: "So we'll p**s off the neighbours / In the place that feels the tears / The place to lose your fears

"Yeah, reckless behaviour.

"A place that is so pure, so dirty and raw / Be in the bed all day, bed all day, bed all day / F***ing you, and fighting on / It's our paradise and it's our war zone."

Meanwhile, Zayn previously teased fans that it was pretty "black and white" that his single would address the topic of sex.

He said: "I think I'm pretty black and white about what it's about. Everybody has sex, and it's something people want to hear about. It's part of everybody's life, a very big part of life! And you don't want to sweep it under the carpet. It has to be talked about."

]]